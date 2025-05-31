Ba officials disappointed after disallowed goal; calls for review

Questions have been raised regarding an offside goal decision against Ba FC today, as the Men in Black suffered a 2-0 defeat to Lautoka.

With this loss, Ba is now out of the knockout stages of the Fiji FACT.

Ba’s team director, Yunus Khalik, was visibly disappointment over Faazil Ali’s disallowed goal earlier in the match, stating this was the second such incident affecting his team.

“Yesterday in the game against Rewa, if we go back and see the replay, it was a clear penalty. And today they gave an offside.”

Khalik is urging match officials to review the incidents.

The match against Lautoka remained goalless at halftime.

However, the second spell saw Lautoka break the deadlock.

Skipper Saula Waqa rose to the occasion, scoring the opening goal for the Blues.



Saula Waqa celebrates after scoring Lautoka’s first goal

Waqa calmly controlled the ball during a counter-attack, skillfully maneuvering past Ba defenders before placing his shot precisely into the net.

Lautoka’s second goal came from Simione Nabenu, who capitalized on a well-delivered corner kick from Shazil Ali, securing a decisive 2-0 win for his side.

