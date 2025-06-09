Fijiana embrace challenge against world no.9 USA

[File photo]

As the Fijiana 15s prepare to face world No.9 USA this Saturday, head coach Ioan Cunningham says the squad is embracing the challenge with focus and intensity.

The match, which serves as a crucial stepping stone towards the Rugby World Cup, comes just weeks after Fiji dominated the Oceania Championship.

But Cunningham acknowledges the Eagles present an entirely new level of competition.

“USA pose a different threat. They’ve got great athletes across the field. They play with high intensity and physicality and that’s great preparation for us before the World Cup.” Adding to the mix are four Fijiana 7s players, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Mere Vocevoce, Verenaisi Ditavutu, and Kelerayani Luvu who have joined the extended XVs squad in camp.

Their transition has been smooth, says Cunningham, and their presence has lifted the energy across the team.

“They’ve adapted really well and brought great intensity to our sessions. They’ve come off the Sevens Series where they’ve been operating at a high level. That’s brought added competition to our environment and we’re delighted to have them with us.”

With the 7s players in, several XVs regulars from the Oceania campaign were dropped, a tough but necessary call in the lead-up to final World Cup selections.

The coaching staff are welcoming the selection headaches, he added, as it’s a sign of the squad’s growing depth and competitiveness.

Fijiana have already adjusted well to the time zone change and are settling into camp in Washington, D.C. With training in full swing and confidence high, the team is eager to test itself against one of the world’s best.

