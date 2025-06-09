Fiji Withdraws from Youth Baseball5 World Cup

file photo

Fiji will not feature at the WBSC Youth Baseball5 World Cup in Nayarit, Mexico, after visa and financial difficulties forced the national side to withdraw.

The tournament, scheduled from yesterday to 27th of this month, was set to mark a milestone for Fiji Baseball as its youth team prepared to compete on the global stage.

But the Fiji Islands Baseball & Softball Association confirmed yesterday that despite months of hard work from players and coaches, participation had become “unfeasible” due to challenges with visa processing and limited resources.

Article continues after advertisement

Association officials admitted it was a heartbreaking decision, with players eager to showcase their talent and fly the Fijian flag in Mexico.

“This was a very difficult decision. While we are deeply disappointed by these circumstances, Fiji Baseball remains committed to developing Baseball5 at the grassroots and national level. We will use this setback as motivation to prepare better and stronger for the future.”

The sport’s governing body also thanked athletes, families, supporters and stakeholders for their continued backing, adding its gratitude to the World Baseball Softball Confederation for their understanding.

Despite the setback, Fiji Baseball says it is determined to bounce back and proudly represent the nation in upcoming regional and global events.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.