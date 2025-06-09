Fiji U-19 Women's open campaign with a win

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

The Fiji national U-19 Women’s football team has begun its OFC U-19 Women’s Championship campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Cook Islands.

The win puts Fiji on top of Group A with three points.

Fiji looked sharp from the start, with Adi Reva scoring early.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Cook Islands responded with a powerful header from Aikitu Mose, which levelled the score.

The match remained tight until the second half, when Annie Finau capitalized on a goalkeeping error to score the winning goal for Fiji.

The result puts Fiji in a strong position for the semi-finals.

Their fate now rests on their next match against Tonga, with anything other than a Tonga win securing Fiji and the Cook Islands a spot in the next round.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.