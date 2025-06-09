Fiji Sports Council 7s starts tomorrow, live on FBC 2

[Fiji Sports Council/Facebook]

Top teams will be in action at the Rooster Chicken Fiji Sports Council Grassroots 7s and Volleyball tournaments, which start at the HFC Bank Stadium and FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

For sevens rugby ,there are teams like Army, Police, Wardens and Yaro Chiefs.

The volleyball competition has not only attracted teams in Viti Levu but Vanua Levu as well.

Fiji Sports Council Events representative, Lenaitasi Vakatora says they even had to extend the under 20s registration twice due to the demand.

Organizers initially targeted 12 U20 teams but increased it to 16, however, due to the interest, they welcomed another four teams.

Vakatora also says that one of the men’s marquee teams, Devo Babas, has withdrawn from the tournament.

‘The sole reason is that the majority of their players have migrated to another club so they’ve been unable to form a team and participate in the FSC Grassroots 7s tournament’.

The volleyball competition which has a prize purse of $3000 for the men’s winner, has generated a lot of interest.

Matai Daulako, the president of the Nasinu Alliance Volleyball, says this is one of the biggest prize money.

Daulako and Nasinu volleyball have teamed up with FSC to run the tournament and he says three teams from Vanua Levu will be taking part.

The tournaments starts tomorrow with admission fees at $5 each for the HFC Stadium and FMF Gymnasium.

You can watch the rugby 7s action live tomorrow and Friday on FBC 2.

