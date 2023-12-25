India register their first women's Test win over Australia

[Source: Reuters]

India secured their first Test win over Australia with an eight-wicket victory in a one-off match in Mumbai.

Australia began the final day with five second innings wickets in hand and a lead of 46 but India ruthlessly dismissed the tourists for 261.

India then chased down a modest target of 75 shortly after lunch thanks to Smriti Mandhana’s unbeaten 38.

“It’s the reward for all the hard work we have done for so many years,” said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

“It’s reward for the hard work and patience. We just wanted to play positive cricket.”

India’s win is their first in 11 women’s Tests against Australia, who are ranked number one in the world in the format, since the sides first played in 1977.

A first-innings lead of 187 had given India the upper hand in the contest after they posted a commanding 406 in response to Australia’s 219.

Richa Ghosh (52), Jemimah Rodrigues (73), Deepti Sharma (78) and Mandhana (74) all made patient half-centuries for India, while spinner Ash Gardner took 4-100.

Australia’s batters struggled at the Wankhede Stadium with vice-captain Tahlia McGrath the only player to make a half-century in either innings for the tourists.

India all-rounder Sneh Rana was named player of the match after her off-spin brought her match figures of 7-119 from 44.4 overs.

“A Test match in India is happening after a long time, so this win is right at the top,” Rana said.

“For Indian fans also this win is huge. The players who are growing will see this win and want to play more Test cricket.”

It was a disappointing start to Alyssa Healy’s reign as captain having been named as Meg Lanning’s permanent successor across all formats earlier this month.

“Except for the first day, we showed a lot of fight,” Healy said.

“Full credit to the Indian team, they just put too many runs on us. If we would have batted the first full day, we could have been in the game.”

India’s victory was their second in Tests this month having thrashed England by 347 runs in Mumbai.

Australia and India play each other in three ODIs and three T20s starting on 28 December.