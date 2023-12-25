India chase history in test series in South Africa

[Source: Reuters]

India go in search of history when they face hosts South Africa in two tests starting in Pretoria, hoping to claim a first ever series victory in a country where they have come close before only to fall agonisingly short.

South Africa have been victors in seven of India’s eight visits since the first in 1992 with one series drawn in 2010/11, but six of those successes have been by a single win margin.

The tourists may now feel they have never had a better chance. This South African side does not have the experience and quality with bat and ball of those of years gone by, and their top six in particular can be brittle.

Article continues after advertisement

They also face late fitness tests for key fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, who could be a handful on what is expected to be a lively Centurion Park pitch in the first test, before the tour moves to Newlands in Cape Town for the second fixture from Jan. 3.