Duckett leads England to classic defeat of India

[Source: BBC Sport]

Ben Duckett’s astonishing 149 led England to a target of 371 – one of the all-time great run chases – to beat India on a nerve-shredding final day of the first Test at Headingley.

Duckett played one of the finest innings by an England batter as the home side pulled off their second-highest successful pursuit, beaten only by the 378 to defeat the same opponents at Edgbaston three years ago.

In doing so, Duckett added his to the list of names etched into Headingley folklore: Ian Botham in 1981, Mark Butcher in 2001, Shai Hope in 2017 and, perhaps most famously, Ben Stokes in 2019.

Duckett shared 188 for the first wicket with Zak Crawley, who made a measured 65. Crawley was dropped on 42 and Duckett on 97.

While Duckett was at the crease, England were strolling, but the opener and Harry Brook were dismissed in successive Shardul Thakur deliveries. England, four wickets down, were still 118 adrift. India had hope.

Stokes joined Joe Root in England’s fight against the surging Indians and threatening clouds.

Another 49 precious runs were added until Stokes’ fortune against left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja ended with a reverse-sweep to short third man.

Jamie Smith arrived with 69 required and possessed the composure the situation demanded. Runs ticked down, anticipation grew.

The second new ball became available when only 22 were needed – too late. England completed a five-wicket victory with 14 overs of the match remaining after scoring at a rate of 4.55.

Root was unbeaten on 53, Smith 44. The teams have eight days to regroup before the second Test begins at Edgbaston on 2 July.

