Byrne targets winning form through Nations Cup

The Flying Fijians are set to approach the upcoming Nations Cup with a clear focus on performance and momentum as preparations gather pace toward the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

With a growing pool of overseas-based professionals and local talent, the tournament is seen as a key competitive platform rather than a development experiment, as Fiji looks to build winning habits against quality opposition.

Selection and team cohesion, according to the national setup, will be driven by form and results as Fiji targets consistency at the highest level.

“We won’t be using the Nations Cup other than playing our best football. We’ll be making sure that we go out to win every game of rugby in the Nations Cup. We’ll be selecting our players based around their form leading into the tournament, and then we’ll be picking our teams to win all those games.”

Byrne stressed that strong performances in the lead-up competitions are vital to setting the tone for a World Cup campaign, noting that confidence and cohesion are built through results on the field.

He added that entering a World Cup year in good shape, playing quality rugby, is the best preparation possible for the demands of a global tournament.

