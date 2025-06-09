Veteran boxer ready for Bluewater Boxing showdown

[Photo: Supplied]

Veteran boxer Sunil Dutt is gearing up for his return to the ring this Friday at the Bluewater Boxing Promotion in Nadi.

The 61-year-old, who last fought six months ago during the Girmit Festival, says his preparations have been strong and he is eager to prove that age is just a number.

“Preparation has been great so far. Last time I fought was 6 months ago during the Girmit Festival. I want to let my fans know that at the age of 60, I want to prove myself in the ring.”

Having started his career in 1984, Dutt has faced numerous opponents over the decades and continues to show his passion for the sport.

He will face Anwar Ali in his upcoming bout and says a win could set up another showdown against Waisea Nanuqu.

Meanwhile, his trainer Faiyaz Khan has joined the fight against drugs, sending a stern message to promoters and fighters across the country to steer clear of substance abuse.

The event is expected to draw fans from across Fiji as veteran and rising boxers step into the ring.

The FMF Bluewater Boxing Promotions will be held this Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

