Tri-Nations Boxing kicks off today

The anticipated International Tri-Nations Boxing tournament commences today.

The competition will feature a robust contingent of 30 boxers from Australia, alongside a team of 13 boxers from Samoa, all set to challenge Fiji’s local talent.

Samoa’s assistant captain, Achillies Taavao, is extending a warm invitation to fans, encouraging them to turn out in large numbers to witness the talent on display.

“Come and watch us, it’s really big for us that you all can come and cheer and we need your prayers to do well in the ring.”

Spectators eager to get a closer look at the athletes can attend the official weigh-in tomorrow morning at 7am at the FMF Gymnasium, which will be open to the public.

The first fights are scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM.

Tickets for the event are priced at $20 for ringside seats and $10 for general seating.

For overseas viewers, the games will be available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD, while local viewers can watch it live on FBC 2.

