‘The Punisher’ Roberts excited for fight night

Bryan “The Punisher” Roberts

American boxer Bryan “The Punisher” Roberts has promised fireworks when he steps into the ring to battle for the light heavyweight MASA South Pacific title against Kolinio “The Executioner” Luvelolo in this Friday’s Bluewater Boxing Promotions showdown at Prince Charles Park, Nadi.

Roberts, who arrived in Fiji last night says the atmosphere has motivated him to put on a performance for local fans while making it clear that he is in the country for one reason only — to win.

“It’s been awesome, same as always, this is what I do. I live in boxing — every day, all day, every night. So, I’m looking forward to the fight and I’ll be coming for the win.”

Article continues after advertisement

The hard-hitting fighter adds that he was grateful for the warm welcome from Fiji but insisted he will not hold back when the bell rings against Luvelolo.

The Bluewater Boxing Promotions will feature a packed card on Friday night, with Roberts and Luvelolo expected to headline in what is being billed as a classic clash of power and pride.

The FMF Bluewater Boxing Promotions will take place this Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The event will be streamed live on Viti Plus.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.