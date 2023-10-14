Singh beats Puna in boxing spectacle

Fiji’s heavyweight boxer James Singh remains unbeaten at home after winning over Australian based Puna Rasaubale.

Fans were treated to a nail-biting spectacle as both Singh and Puna relentlessly exchanged blows during the South Pacific Boxing Promotion, leaving spectators at the edge of their seats.

Despite emerging victorious, the 28-year-old Singh expresses dissatisfaction with his own performance, acknowledging the fierce challenge posed by his opponent.

“Wasn’t happy with my performance today, didn’t go as planned, I had some circumstances, but I don’t want to make it an excuse because I was predicting a knockout but at the end of the day its boxing and I thank Puna for giving me a good fight.”

However, it was ultimately Singh’s resilience and skill that secured his well-deserved victory, cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division in the country.

The excitement didn’t stop there, as Alivereti Kauyaca claimed the prestigious title of the new IBO Cruiserweight champion after a hard-fought battle against Sebestian Singh.

In a display of skill and tenacity, Ritesh Goundar successfully defended his Bantamweight title, outmaneuvering Ritesh Goundar in a closely contested match, while Ronald Naidu’s strategic prowess earned him a well-deserved win against Hunter Ioane, solidifying his position as a rising star in the boxing circuit.

Naidu says he’s happy with a win over the Aussie based Samoan fighter.

“Three days before I was sick but my friends told me to come out and don’t lose hope.”

The night was also marked by standout performances, including Jese Ravudi’s emphatic victory by TKO over Isireli Navua, Filimoni Naliva’s tactical mastery securing him points win over Isikeli Senidoko, and Malook Malook’s determined triumph over Katarina Singh.

Further adding to the exhilaration, King Davidson’s calculated approach saw him emerge victorious on points against Siliveni Nawai, while Fredrick Chand’s precise execution led to a convincing win over Aaiyaz Jack Ali, demonstrating the depth of talent within Fiji’s boxing fraternity.

Not to be outdone, Maureen Nuimea’s resolute display culminated in a well-deserved victory over Laisani Vulavou.

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion undoubtedly lived up to its billing, delivering a night of thrills.