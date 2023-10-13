Ring set, explosive fights expected

The ring is set, the anticipation is building, and the South Pacific Boxing Promotion is ready to rock this afternoon.

Promoter says this event promises to be a spectacular showdown that will leave boxing fans on the edge of their seats.

Freddy Chand says they couldn’t be happier with the discipline shown by the boxers as they’ve meticulously adhered to their weight classes.

This dedication to the sport sets the tone for a night of exciting and fair competition, as fighters look to prove their mettle in the squared circle.

According to Chand what’s fueling the excitement surrounding this event is the incredible lineup of talent.

“He’s anticipating a good old-fashioned showdown, where fighters leave it all in the ring. 100% there will be some bloodshed come to the bouts, as I speak I can really feel in my blood that it will be happening, you know big things will be happening.”

The promise of explosive fights looms large, with each fighter carrying the hopes of their supporters on their shoulders.

The main bout will see Fiji’s heavyweight champion James Singh meeting former Fiji Bati player Puna Rasaubale.

Others include Sebestian Singh clashing with Alivereti Kauyaca, Malook Malook takes on Katarina Singh, King Davidson meets Siliveni Nawai and Shamal Ram Anuj fights Ritesh Goundar.

The program starts at 5pm at Prince Charles Park.