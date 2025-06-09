Fans urged to come out in numbers

Boxing fans around the country are in for a treat later today as the Zeg King Boxing Promotion event gets underway at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

There will be a total of four title fights with the main bout being between Australia’s Runqi Zhou and Sigatoka’s Junior Binnu Singh for the WBA Oceania Super Bantamweight Title.

Promoter Naroon Buksh is calling out to quickly purchase their tickets if they don’t want to miss a night of quality boxing action.

“My only message is that the tickets are selling fast, if you miss it you miss it so you better buy your tickets quickly and be ready come Saturday night.”

He also thanked their major sponsors Zeg Investment for stepping up and help bring this event about to have a display of quality boxing.

Meanwhile, the weigh-in for the event will be held this afternoon at 3pm at the Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva, and it will be open to the public to attend.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday, and you can catch the Live action for $99 FJD on the FBC’s pay-per-view platform Vitiplus.



