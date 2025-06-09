Big night of boxing in Nadi as FMF Bluewater kicks off

Boxing fans in the West are in for a treat today as the FMF Bluewater Boxing Promotion gets underway at Prince Charles Park, Nadi.

Promoter Mohammed Samir says final preparations are complete and a stacked fight card featuring youth, veterans and international bouts awaits spectators.

He said the afternoon program will feature youth fights from Nadi Muslim College, Drasa Primary and Lautoka Muslim College, with veterans and legends also on the bill.

“All the fights are set to go for the afternoon today and my message to the fans is they will love this program because all the top fighters are there… the lineups are really great and 100 percent my friends will love this fight tonight.”

Alifereti Kauyaca will defend his title against Savenaca Naliva of Sorokoba in the main bout, while an international clash between Kolinio Luvelolo and Canberra’s Brian Roberts adds further intrigue to the lineup.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with youth fights from 5.30 p.m. before the professional card of 14 fights begins around 6.15 p.m.

Samir urged fans to come out in numbers, noting that tickets are priced at $20 and $30 for ringside seats, while VIP seats at $50 have nearly sold out along with all corporate tables.

