Atletico Madrid ready to face longtime rivals

Source: Reuters

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is focused on his team’s current performance rather than past results ahead of their LaLiga clash against local rivals Real Madrid tomorrow morning.Real Madrid have started the season perfectly, winning all six of their matches.

However, Atletico have been a tough opponent, with Real failing to win in the last five league derbies between the clubs.

Atletico’s league form contrasts with Real’s, having earned just nine points from six games, with only two wins so far.

