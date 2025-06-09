Rasoki set for Pacific Mini Games debut

Sesenieli Rasoki [file photo]

Suva Grammar School’s Sesenieli Rasoki is set to make her debut on the national stage this weekend, representing Fiji at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games.

The 17-year-old from Vunibau, Serua, burst onto the national athletics scene with a standout performance at the 2025 Coca-Cola Games.

She stormed to victory in the Junior Girls’ 400m final, clocking a personal best of 58.80 seconds to claim the gold medal.

But Rasoki’s rise hasn’t been a one-off moment of brilliance.

Just a week before the Coke Games, she showcased her consistency and determination at the 2025 Easter National Championships.

There, she clocked 59.75 seconds in the final trials, a time that officially earned her a place in Team Fiji’s senior squad for the Mini Games.

Her composure under pressure, relentless drive to improve, and unwavering commitment to training signaled that she was ready for the next level.

Guided by her coach Jone Delai, a former Pacific sprint champion and one of Fiji’s sprinting greats, Rasoki continues to refine her technique, blending raw talent with discipline and an evident passion for the sport.

