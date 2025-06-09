MGM leads after day one

[Source: File]

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School has taken a commanding lead in both the girls and boys divisions after day one of the Suva Zone One athletics competition.

In the girls division, MGM sits comfortably on top with 13 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze medals, setting the benchmark early. Ballantine Memorial School follows with 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze, while International Secondary School has 2 gold, 2 silver and no bronze.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School and Christian Mission Fellowship College are also in the mix with 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 gold, 2 silver respectively.

MGM also leads the boys division with 9 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals after a strong start. Ratu Sukuna Memorial School is second with 4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze, while Nasinu Secondary School is close behind on 2 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze.

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Christian Mission Fellowship College has 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze, with Church College Fiji also picking up early medals.

With more finals set for day two, the race for top honours remains wide open as schools look to build on their medal tally.

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