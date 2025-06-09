$5.3m for overseas sports tours

National sports federations planning for a tour overseas in the new financial year can access the $5.3million set aside by the government.

From the $23.4m allocated to the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the 2025/2026 national budget, $5.3m has been set aside for overseas tours.

$3.9m will be dedicated to hosting international tournaments, while $1.9m is for the engagement of sports coaches.

The Fiji Sports Commission will be getting more than $1m, and $1.4m is for the upgrade of sports grounds.

As the Ministry advances its development agenda, it will continue to work closely with the Sports Commission and Fiji Sports Council to deliver a coordinated approach to sports infrastructure, athlete development, and community engagement.

This is one of the reasons why $978,261 is allocated for the construction of hard courts.

Fiji Sports Council is getting $670,000, $185,870 for sports scholarships, and a sports grant for persons with disabilities have $195,652.

The Boxing Commission of Fiji will be given $48,913, the Community Sports Association gets $195,652, and the National Anti-Doping Organization $48,913.





