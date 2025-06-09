Young entrepreneur finds success in barbering business

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Operating a barbershop business can be challenging, but with proper planning and dedication, it can succeed and contribute to the local economy.

This is the experience of Extra Cut Barbershop in Labasa, which has been operating successfully since last year, according to its owner, Maika Bukacadre.

He says barbering remains a sustainable business as daily grooming is a basic need, ensuring regular customer demand as long as quality service is provided.

“There has been an increase in businesses coming to Labasa, but for me it’s about creating opportunities for others to showcase their skills and earn an income for their families,”

He added that the business currently employs seven staff members, mostly iTaukei, providing a platform for young people from both rural and urban communities to build skills and find fulfilment through their work.

Bukacadre has urged young, business-minded individuals, especially in Labasa, to remain persistent and not be afraid to start small, saying success comes to those willing to take the first step.

