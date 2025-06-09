Yasawa airport study boosts island connectivity

Yasawa Island [file photo]

The Government is laying the groundwork for improved connectivity to the Yasawa Islands through a major feasibility study for a proposed airport development.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka says the study jointly led by his ministry and the Ministry of Public Works aims to assess technical, environmental, and economic factors to support the long-term growth of tourism, trade, and access for local communities.

“This begins with looking at passenger projections, where we forecast how many people and how many freight the airport is likely to handle over time. These forecasts are based on current travel patterns, regional development plans, and the potential for future growth in tourism and trade.”

He says, a total of $500,000 has been allocated across both ministries to fund the initiative, with Fiji Air Force Limited assisting in site assessments and the development of the Terms of Reference.

The study will forecast passenger and freight demand, evaluate environmental impact, and ensure compliance with national and international aviation standards.

Gavoka says, a steering committee will oversee progress to align with the broader Yasawa Connectivity Initiative.

Complementing the effort, South Sea Cruises will launch the Yasawa Flyer 3 in August a new 30-meter ferry with increased capacity and comfort, boosting sea transport in the region.

Gavoka says the airport project will unlock new opportunities for investment, employment, and service delivery, ensuring no community is left behind in Fiji’s development agenda.

