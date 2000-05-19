Work underway to standardize rural infrastructure

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

Work is underway to standardize rural infrastructure designs to improve safety, access, and resilience in remote communities.

Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development, Isoa Talemaibua, says the new minimum standards for rural roads, footpaths, and bridges are key to ending unsafe travel for thousands of people.

He says the designs will ensure all projects meet basic requirements.

Talemaibua highlights that more than 40 per cent of rural population rely on rough roads and narrow bridges to access schools, clinics, and markets.

The initiative is supported by the UNDP’s Gov4Res Programme and will help guide frontline officers and local contractors through easy-to-use templates.

Talemaibua adds that the move will also boost confidence among donors and NGOs that rural infrastructure is built to last and aligned with national goals.

