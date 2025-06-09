Women with disability suffer unchecked online harassment

[Pacific Disability Forum/Facebook]

Online violence against women and girls with disabilities remains a hidden crisis, worsened by the absence of reliable data and reporting mechanisms.

Disability Forum Pacific Chief Executive, Sainimili Tawake warns that without statistics, governments risk ignoring a silent epidemic of online harassment and abuse.

Disability advocates warn that the lack of data allows abuse to continue unchecked, with little accountability or protection for victims.

“There is very little data on violence against women with disabilities in the Pacific. Most of what we have are only anecdotes, and because we do not have proper data, governments are not pushed to act, even though this violence is happening and we are not talking about it.”

Tawake says, with the rise of domestic violence cases, there is a need to address this issue and stronger advocate and assistance is needed.

Tikoivou a research officer from the National Council of People with Disability, says that they are collaborating with relevant ministries on resolving the issue and assisting people with disability.

Disability advocates are urging urgent action, saying stronger partnerships, better data, and targeted support are needed to protect women and girls with disabilities from online and gender-based violence.

