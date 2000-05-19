Woman injured in house fire

A woman was treated for minor injuries and sent home after a house fire in Nadawa, Nasinu, on Tuesday night.

The National Fire Authority says the three-flat timber and corrugated iron home sustained over 90 percent structural damage.

The estimated cost of damage is $180,000.

The house was occupied by five people at the time and belonged to a retiree.

The NFA says it received a call at 7.45pm, and firefighters from Valelevu, Nakasi, and Suva responded.

It adds that the Valelevu crew arrived first and reported a well-involved fire.

The National Fire Authority states that the crew used multiple deliveries and a feeder line from a hydrant to bring the fire under control by 8.30pm.

Firefighters also stopped the flames from reaching three nearby homes.

An investigation is expected to determine the cause of the fire.

