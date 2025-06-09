Welfare recipients push for payment hike

[file photo]

Welfare recipients in Labasa say rising prices are making it harder to survive and they want the upcoming national budget to reflect that reality.

Nailevu Korotawa of Naduri, Macuata shares that while bus fare and food vouchers have helped, they no longer stretch far enough.

She believes that social welfare payouts need to increase or be restructured to match the cost of living.

“I’m currently receiving $115 monthly for my social welfare. But that in a month alone can be very challenging. I’m over almost 70, and I thank the government for this assistance to us elderly. But I’m hopeful that they will increase a bit more in this budget.”

Korotawa says farming is one way to cope, but elderly women can’t do it without government backing.

Another mother, Luse Lauci adds that many families are falling behind.

She says food prices are hurting and more help is urgently needed, especially for the elderly and low-income households.

“I’m a mother with children who are studying. I’m so thankful to the government for that $200 back-to-school assistance; it’s really helpful to us parents. That should continue. But despite the little money we are receiving from social wel-fare assistance. I have started to do my handicraft, which has been supporting us, and I hope the budget will have a new, better package for ordinary Fijians.”

Both women are urging the government to review the value of assistance when it delivers the 2025-2026 National Budget this Friday.

