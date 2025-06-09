Welfare recipients get seed grants to start businesses

[Ministry for women, children and social protection/facebook]

Six social welfare recipients have received seed grants under the Welfare Graduation Program as government steps up efforts to move families from welfare to self-reliance.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection states the program supports recipients to start or grow small businesses and earn their own income. In this round, government invested about $11,000 to help families build sustainable livelihoods.

Director of Social Protection Veremo Muria handed over the assistance in several communities. In Nasinu, two recipients received support for jewellery making, canteen operations and flower arrangements. In Nalidi Village, one recipient received help to set up a canteen.

In Delasui Village, assistance supported a canteen business and a small greenhouse nursery. In Nasinu Village, Dawasamu, one recipient received support to start a frozen food business. In Naloto Village, Verata, another recipient received assistance to establish a canteen.

Muria stressed the need for good business practices.

He said business finances must be kept separate from family and cultural obligations to ensure growth and stability.

Recipients welcomed the support and said they are determined to reduce reliance on welfare.

