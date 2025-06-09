Weak school canteen policies putting children’s health at risk

[Photo: FILE]

A lack of strict enforcement of school canteen guidelines is allowing unhealthy food choices to dominate, raising concerns over children’s nutrition and long-term health.

Acting Manager for the National Food and Nutrition Centre, Kriti Prasad, says school healthy eating guidelines are not properly enforced, allowing canteens to prioritise profit over students’ wellbeing.

She highlights that many school canteens continue to sell processed foods and sugary drinks, as these items are more financially rewarding.

Prasad adds that the issue is compounded by the fact that current canteen rules are only guidelines, with no strict penalties for non-compliance.

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“Schools also need to restrict their regulations or promote such things really well. Because we have seen that some of the schools selling these processed foods are more beneficial to the schools as well.”

Prasad also stresses that schools themselves must take greater responsibility by strengthening internal monitoring and ensuring teachers are trained to oversee what is being sold.

She urges parents to push for healthier school food and provide balanced meals, warning that without stronger enforcement, efforts to improve child nutrition will fall short.

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