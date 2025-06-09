WAF silent over Hawaii Street water woes

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

It has been over a month since residents of Hawaii Settlement in Korovuto raised concerns over frequent water disruptions in their area, but the Water Authority of Fiji remains silent.

The community highlighted that the issue is worsened by the settlement’s water setup, where a single water meter for all 25 households is located at the entrance, with water pipes stretching more than a kilometer above ground to reach homes.

Residents claim the exposed pipes are often damaged by heavy passing vehicles or by people burning rubbish near the lines.

Abhay Nand, a resident, says the community has been requesting WAF to either install individual water meters closer to each household or place the pipes underground since last year, but WAF has not responded.

FBC News also contacted WAF more than a month ago and has made repeated follow-ups, but no response has been provided.

Nand says residents continue to struggle with frequent water disruptions and higher-than-normal bills, caused by leakages from damaged pipes.

The community is urging WAF to urgently respond.

