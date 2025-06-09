Vendors empowered through Markets for Change training

Markets for Change training graduates Savusavu

More than 40 participants have benefited from the “Markets for Change project” training held recently in Savusavu.

The three-day training was conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, and Cooperatives, and the Savusavu Market Vendors Association.

It aimed to strengthen the businesses of local market vendors by equipping them with practical knowledge and essential entrepreneurial skills.

The sessions focused on key areas such as record keeping, managing cash flow, and developing tailored marketing strategies.

The training provided a valuable platform for hands-on learning and knowledge sharing, enabling vendors to boost their income-generating capacity and improve the sustainability of their businesses.

The Markets for Change project continues to play a vital role in shaping a more sustainable and economically prosperous future for Fiji’s rural communities.

It is implemented by UN Women in partnership with UNDP, with support from the Government of Australia.

