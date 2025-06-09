Union raises alarm over unsafe transport for hotel workers

The Fiji Tourism Workers Union expresses deep concern following a recent bus accident in Denarau, which once again highlights the unsafe and substandard transport conditions endured by many hotel workers across Fiji.

The Union says reports from members reveal that vehicles provided by hotels to transport employees are poorly maintained, overcrowded, and not roadworthy, putting workers’ lives at daily risk.

Employee Relations Consultant at the Fiji Tourism Workers Union Sailesh Naidu says the incident underlines the urgent need for employers and authorities to take immediate action to ensure all worker transport complies with national road safety and occupational health standards.

He adds that the Union continues to receive alarming reports that in several hotels, employees are being made to pay for transport provided by their employers, particularly those working in remote locations or on early morning and late-night shifts where no public transport is available.

Naidu says in some cases, hotel management makes these deductions a condition of employment, which is a clear breach of the Employment Relations Act.

He further explains that Section 24 of the Act prohibits any employer from making unauthorised deductions from a worker’s wages, and any attempt to recover transport costs in such a manner is unlawful and exploitative.

Naidu stresses that under this Act, workers should not have to bear the cost of getting to work when the employer controls both the location and the scheduling of shifts.

The Union calls on the Ministry of Employment and the Land Transport Authority to conduct a full safety inspection of all transport arrangements in the tourism sector.

