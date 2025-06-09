UN commends Fiji Police Act review for strong human rights focus

Delays by ministries in providing legal instructions are costing the State thousands of dollars in court penalties and damaging its credibility before the judiciary.

Solicitor-General Ropate Green says his office is often unable to meet strict court timelines because instructions from client ministries arrive late or are incomplete.

He says courts operate on fixed deadlines, sometimes as short as seven days, and when those timelines are missed, costs are awarded against the State.

Article continues after advertisement

Green adds that judges have often expressed frustration when the State fails to respond on time, particularly given the expectation that government should uphold the highest legal standards.

“When we don’t comply, the court gets very agitated. Especially if the judge is a former officer of the Attorney General’s Office, then we receive backlash from the judicial offices, criticizing our office for not being prompt in responding to the court’s directives.”

Green says the situation highlights the need for better coordination between ministries and his office.

“What we are facing at the moment is that we cannot appear in court without instructions from you, our clients. We cannot appear in court without instructions from the Ministries.”

He stresses that improving communication will help protect public funds, strengthen compliance with court processes, and maintain public confidence in the justice system.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.