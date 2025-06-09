UN commends Fiji Police Act review for strong human rights focus

The United Nations Human Rights Office has commended Fiji’s ongoing review of the Police Act for its focus on independent oversight, accountability, and the protection of vulnerable groups, including women and children.

UN Human Rights Regional Representative for the Pacific Heike Alefsen, says that the review process is aligning Fiji’s legislation with both international human rights obligations and domestic law. She also praised the consultative nature of the process.

Alefsen adds that the review must place strong emphasis on independent oversight, complaints mechanisms, and safeguards against potential discrimination.

“So a modern police act must provide clear legal thresholds for the use of force and firearms. It requires de-escalation and necessity as guiding principles and it mandates training, reporting, independent oversight and also accountability mechanisms that are credible, transparent and trusted by the public.”

Alefsen says the review is a critical step in modernizing police legislation in line with contemporary standards of transparency, fairness, and human rights.

The UN Human Rights Office has supported the process through legal analysis, technical advice and dialogue.

