Two envoys receive top civil service medals

Two senior Fijian diplomats based in Abu Dhabi have been awarded the Civil Service Medal for distinguished service and leadership in representing Fiji abroad.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu presented the medals during a special Investiture Ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Monday, recognising First Secretary Sanaila Laqai and Second Secretary Jaljeet Kumar for their exceptional dedication to the civil service.

He said their professionalism and loyalty have brought pride to the nation and set a high standard for Fijians serving overseas.

The President urged all civil servants to serve with humility, diligence, and unwavering devotion to duty.

The ceremony was attended by the First Lady, Emily Lalabalavu, family members and staff of the Fiji Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Laqai, who has served more than 15 years in government was acknowledged for strengthening Fiji’s diplomatic ties with China, the United Arab Emirates and countries cross the Gulf, Middle East and North Africa. He was also recognised for his work supporting the Fijian community abroad through consular and welfare services.

Kumar, with 19 years in the civil service was commended for advancing Fiji’s diplomatic interests in South Korea, the United States, Canada and the Gulf region. Known for his institutional knowledge and professionalism, he has served in Seoul, Washington D.C. and now Abu Dhabi.

President Lalabalavu said the awards reflect the calibre of Fijians serving on the global stage, men and women whose integrity, excellence and patriotism strengthen Fiji’s reputation around the world.

