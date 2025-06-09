Turaga blasts misreporting, warns against attacks on judiciary

Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga. [Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga has come out strongly against what he calls serious misreporting and misinformation surrounding the sentencing of Chinese national Yin Qing Qing, saying it sparked unnecessary public outrage and unfair attacks on the courts.

Turaga says Qin was never sentenced for possession of illicit drugs, despite claims circulating on social media.

He clarifies that Qin was sentenced on 20th January under the Proceeds of Crime Act, after an initial drug possession charge was withdrawn as investigations progressed — a move he says is standard legal procedure.

The Chinese national was convicted under Section 70 of the Proceeds of Crime Act, which carries a maximum jail term of two years.

Turaga says the court imposed a 14-month sentence, and after deducting four months already served in remand, the effective sentence stood at 10 months.

He says it is dangerous and unfair for people to criticise court decisions without understanding the law, and strongly condemns public attacks on magistrates.

“Let’s go over. That’s not free speech. That’s abuse. And we have had a discussion, and the government is going to take a very tough stance because you should remember they cannot protect themselves. If anyone is to play, it’s the attorney general. And we go for contempt and even to defamation.”

Turaga also dismissed claims that he or his office influenced the sentence.

“Under the Constitution, I have absolutely nothing to do with that sentence,” he says, adding that sentencing decisions rest solely with the independent judiciary, while any appeal lies with the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

He says inaccurate reporting triggered a wave of misinformation online, undermining public trust in the justice system, and stressed that accurate reporting is an obligation, not a choice.

