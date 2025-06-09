News

Tudravu wants power to drug test police officers

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 29, 2025 6:39 am

[file photo]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says proposed amendments to the Police Act will grant him the authority to implement compulsory drug testing across the force.

The COMPOL says this will strengthen integrity and accountability among officers.

While responding to questions by FBC News in regard to the current situation, Tudravu says current testing is voluntary, leaving gaps in oversight.

He says the new legislation will allow for mandatory testing at recruitment, during service, and at the commissioner’s discretion.

“We are the enforcers of the law, and you need to abide by the law. So we cannot have police officers that already have drugs within their system to be enforcing that law. So it will be helpful for us.”

Tudravu says the legislation aims to ensure that all officers are fit for duty while enhancing public trust in the force.

He states that the revised act will also focus on people-centered policing, improving operational powers while safeguarding the rights and safety of both officers and the public.

