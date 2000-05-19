Tudravu calls for responsible social media use

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu wants people to be more careful about what they post on social media because police are investigating recent posts that spread wrong information.

Tudravu confirms that he has directed an investigation on unverified claims shared on social media platforms.

The COMPOL stresses that individuals should report any concerns or evidence directly to the relevant authorities, rather than relying on public platforms that may spread false information.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am just urging the members of the public at large, be responsible on what we say in the social media. We are not closing in on the rights of the people to do that, but just be responsible.”



Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

The Police Commissioner says they will release more details on this matter once the investigation is concluded.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.