Tree compensation talks begin

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is stepping up talks on a draft policy to compensate landowners for standing trees in water catchment areas.

Last week, the Ministry met with stakeholders from the Central Division.

The session brought together landowning groups from Naitasiri, Namosi, Serua, Tailevu, and Rewa, alongside government officials and NGOs.

Article continues after advertisement

The talks focused on key parts of the policy; this included how forest resources will be valued, how benefits will be shared, and how the scheme will be rolled out.

Officials say the aim is to develop a fair and practical policy.

The Ministry is collecting views from all stakeholders before finalising the framework.

It says no decision will be made without full consultation.

More meetings are planned in other divisions in the weeks ahead.

The Standing Trees Compensation on Water Catchment Policy is part of broader efforts to recognise the role of forests in water security and the rights of those who protect them.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.