TRC staff undergo trauma-informed training

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission has begun training its staff in trauma-informed approaches ahead of national consultations.

More than 20 commissioners and staff members attended a two-day workshop in Nasese, supported by UNICEF Pacific, to prepare for engagement with survivors of human rights violations stemming from political events since 1987.

Commissioner Rajendra Dass says the Commission’s work requires structure, awareness, and responsibility to avoid further harm during the truth-telling process.

He described the training as a critical step in ensuring the Commission carries out its mandate with care, courage, and compassion.

The training focused on mental health and psychosocial support principles, ensuring interviews and story collection are conducted ethically and sensitively.

Policy officer Manoa Rokotavaga says the workshop provided a deeper understanding of trauma and how it affects both staff and the people they engage with.

He adds that he now feels better prepared to manage emotional responses and assess his own readiness before interviews.

Researcher Maggie Kuruwale, who comes from a background in community development, described the training as both enlightening and challenging.

She says it helped her reflect on the importance of self-care while doing emotionally demanding work. Kuruwale added that the process of gathering stories must prioritise dignity, objectivity, and protection for survivors.

Workshop facilitator Father Ioane Sigarara outlined key issues including vicarious trauma and compassion fatigue, which can affect professionals working in high-pressure environments.

UNICEF mental health specialist Dr Koen Sevenants acknowledged the Commission’s proactive steps and said the training is an important foundation as the FTRC prepares for exposure to significant trauma and adversity.

The FTRC says the training will continue as part of its broader effort to embed trauma-informed practices in all aspects of its work.

