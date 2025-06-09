TRC pushes for real unity

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission states that Fiji must use this moment to prevent the need for another commission in the future.

Chair Marcus Brand said they are working against the clock, with just 18 months to complete their findings and hand a final report to government.

“So, we understand that faith plays a very important role in Fijian society. More than 99% of people are attached in one form or another to a faith community, and that includes young people as well.”

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the Interfaith Leaders Dialogue today, Brand said that religious leaders would be key to ensuring the process reaches every corner of the country.

Faith groups have offered input on how to guide communities safely through this process.

Brand shares that their role goes beyond prayer, they must bring people together, ease tensions, and encourage honesty.

He said social division cannot be solved with silence. The work must go deep, and it must go everywhere.

Brand said the aim was to create lasting unity, and to lay down the kind of policies that stop the cycle of national trauma from repeating.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.