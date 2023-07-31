Tourism earnings surpass two billion dollars

Tourists arriving into the country. [File Photo]

The tourism industry surpassed expectations earning $2.09 billion between April and December 2022.

This has been highlighted in the 2022 Annual International Visitor Survey which states the majority of the 587,406 holidaymakers came from Australia, New Zealand and United States.

The report further says that tourists spent the most on accommodation, totalling $801 million or 38 percent of total earnings.

Article continues after advertisement

International and domestic airfares earned $427 million or 42.7 percent of tourism revenue while tourists spent $148 million on restaurants and bars, particularly through meals included in pre-paid packages.



[File Photo]

Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Salaseini Daunabuna says Fiji witnessed a remarkable recovery in tourism last year, with a 71% increase in tourist numbers since the reopening of the border.

She is hopeful that the IVS Report will serve as a benchmark for both the Government and the industry to measure performance and take the information to make more informed policy and business decisions.

The report contains information such as purpose of visit, visitor demography, average nights spent in Fiji, booking and travel trends, expenditure as well as top activities and regions visited.