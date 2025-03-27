Teen’s death sparks fresh road safety warnings

[File Photo]

Road users are urged to exercise greater vigilance and responsibility after a tragic accident in Davota, Tavua, yesterday morning claimed the life of a Year 9 student.

It’s believed the victim was travelling in a bus from Waikubukubu to Tavua town after 7am, and upon reaching a designated stop, he got off to make room for other passengers to disembark.

It is alleged that when the bus started to move, the victim ran after it and, while trying to board, slipped, resulting in the unfortunate accident that claimed his life.

The Land Transport Authority says it is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two young lives on our roads this month alone.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says these are stark and heartbreaking reminders of the urgent need for greater vigilance and adherence to road safety measures by all road users.

Rokosawa calls on PSV drivers to avoid picking up or dropping off passengers in unsafe locations, such as the middle of the road, roundabouts, traffic lights, or bridges.

He also implores parents and guardians to talk to their children about road safety, drivers to be more responsible behind the wheel, and pedestrians to stay alert and cautious, as one moment of carelessness can result in a lifetime of heartache.

