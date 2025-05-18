SweetSip tastes success at ROC Market

A locally owned dessert business, SweetSip, made its first appearance at the GOLDFM ROC Market in Suva today.

Known for serving from their driveway along Mead Road, the business offers a selection of milk-based drinks and fusion sweets, marking it as the first of its kind in Fiji.

Owners say they were pleased with the response from market-goers, noting the opportunity to introduce their products to a wider audience.

According to the owner Rajneel Kumar, being part of the YES program has given their business a significant boost, including a $3000 grant to support its growth and expansion

“We were part of the YES program, it helped us boost the business and a lot of machines to help in the business.”

He says, participating in the ROC Market has given their business valuable exposure and helped it grow.

His business partner, Aachaal Reddy, says they will soon a shop in the heart of Suva aiming to inspire local entrepreneurs not to limit themselves and to have the confidence to explore new ideas.

