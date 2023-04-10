Sustainability solutions to address SDGs: Shameem

[Source: Photo Supplied]

The University of Fiji believes a strategic plan of sustainability is needed in every facet of society.

Vice-Chancellor Shaista Shameem says implementing such a plan can be done either in small steps or through a philosophical and political shift.

“We knew that if we did piecemeal approaches to changing the environment, and fixing up the environment, health, welfare, poverty in the country, it wasn’t going to work because this was what had happened for such a long time and if it had worked in the past, then we would not be in the situation we are in now in.”

Shameem adds if Fiji does not play its part in addressing the SDGs, then the country might as well overlook this issue, which will prove detrimental to the environment.

The Vice-Chancellor presented a four-year strategic plan in its submission to the Fiscal Review Committee last week on how Fiji can achieve its SDGs by 2026.