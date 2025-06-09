Stronger measures in place to reduce road accidents  

[file photo]

The Land Transport Authority is facing growing demand for vehicle inspection services as Fiji’s vehicle population has expanded significantly over the past decade, with around 240,000 registered vehicles now on the roads.

This was highlighted by the Assistant Minister for Transport, Naisa Tuinaceva, while speaking in Parliament on the consolidated review report of the 2017–2020 LTA Annual Reports.

Tuinaceva says the inspection capacity has not grown at the same pace as the increase in vehicles.

To address this imbalance, LTA is expanding its network of authorized motor vehicle inspection agencies across the country through a controlled outsourcing model.

He explains that this model focuses on three key areas accessibility and efficiency, enhanced compliance, and partnership and accountability.

Tuinaceva also says that all Public Service Vehicle operators must maintain a valid Quality Management System certification, which ensures that their fleets follow routine maintenance schedules, mechanical checks, and safety protocols that meet LTA’s technical standards.

He adds that this approach promotes a culture of preventive maintenance, data-driven oversight, and enhanced public confidence in vehicle safety.

“Before any PSV license is renewed, the LTA implements a verification process consisting of technical inspection and QMS certification, operator performance review and safety and comfort evaluation.”

The Assistant Minister for Transport, Naisa Tuinaceva, says the Land Transport Authority has strengthened its collaboration with the Fiji Police Force, the Fiji Roads Authority, and the National Fire Authority to identify and address road accident black spots.

He adds the identification process involves crash data analysis, joint site assessments, remedial measures, and continuous monitoring and review.

Tuinaceva is also urging drivers to change their behavior on the roads, adding that the Government will continue to strengthen systems to improve road safety.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.