Strategic plan needed for sustainability: Shameem

Vice Chancellor Shaista Shameem

The University of Fiji is in the process of implementing a strategic plan for sustainability.

Vice Chancellor Shaista Shameem says implementing such a plan can be done either in small steps or through a philosophical and political shift.

Shameem says the government can learn from this strategic plan to help the country achieve its Sustainable Development Goals.

Article continues after advertisement

“We knew that if we did piecemeal approaches to changing the environment, and fixing up the environment, health, wealth, welfare, poverty in the country, it wasn’t going to work because this was what had happened for such a long time and if it had worked in the past, then we would not be in the situation we are in now.”

Shameem adds a sustainable plan is needed to help Fiji manage its natural resources, grow the economy and ensure people are no longer in poverty.

Last week, Shameem made a submission on behalf of the university to the Fiscal Review Committee.