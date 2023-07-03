Stigma and discrimination hinder patients’ recovery

In a persistent struggle against stigma and discrimination, psychiatric patients find themselves marginalized not only within their families and communities but also within the workplace.

St.Giles Medical Superintendent Doctor Balram Pandit says this is hindering their path to recovery as these social challenges have contributed to the re-admission of patients due to relapses.

He adds that there is an urgent need for families to maintain emotional control, as emotional and physical triggers can severely impact the well-being of patients.

The efforts made by St. Giles underscore the growing understanding within the healthcare community of the significant impact that stigma and discrimination can have on psychiatric patients.