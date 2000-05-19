State wants Bainimarama and Qiliho tried in High Court

Voreqe Bainimarama (left), Sitiveni Qiliho (right)

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Laisani Tabuakoro has filed a formal application today to transfer the case of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho to the High Court.

In this matter, Bainimarama is charged with one count of unwarranted demands made by a public official, contrary to Section 355 (a)(b)(i) and (c)(ii) of the Crimes Act 2009.

It is alleged that between May 21 and August 18, 2021, while employed as a public official, he made an unwarranted demand with menaces to a former senior police officer, Rusiate Tudravu, by instructing him to terminate the employment of Penieli Nayare Ratei and Tomasi Naulu.

Article continues after advertisement

If Tudravu did not comply, he was told to hand in his resignation.

It is alleged that Bainimarama used his official capacity as Prime Minister of Fiji to influence Tudravu.

Qiliho is charged with one count of abuse of office, contrary to Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009.

It’s alleged that between August 5 and August 18, 2021, the then Commissioner of Police reviewed a disciplinary decision by the Acting Commissioner, Tudravu, against Naulu.

Naulu’s penalty was a fine equal to two days’ pay.

Contrary to this decision, Qiliho terminated the employment of the two officers.

Qiliho faces another charge of abuse of office for allegedly reviewing Tudravu’s disciplinary decision, which fined Ratei the equivalent of five working days’ pay, and terminating Ratei’s employment contrary to the decision.

This morning, the state filed the motion for the substantive case to be tried before the High Court.

Defense lawyer Devanesh Sharma requested time to file a response.

Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne gave time to Sharma to file their response to the state’s motion by next Wednesday.

The matter will be called again on the 2nd of next month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.