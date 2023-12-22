State House lights the way with solar power

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere officially commissioned the Solarisation of Heads of State Project at the State House yesterday.

This landmark initiative, funded by the Indian High Commission, UN Development Fund and spearheaded by the United Nations Development Programme and the Pacific Island Development Forum marks a significant step towards promoting the adoption of clean, renewable energy sources in the region.

President Katonivere emphasized the project’s importance in advancing Fiji’s ambitious renewable energy goals.

“This will bring Fiji to a step closer to achieving its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of reaching close to 100% renewable energy power generation (grid-connected) by 2030 and a reduction of 20% of CO2 emissions from the energy sector under a Business as Usual (BAU) scenario.”

Recognizing the challenges posed by limited land availability in the Pacific, President Katonivere championed the potential of rooftop solar.

“I strongly believe that this effort to solarize State residences and government buildings should be replicated to other public buildings, residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, to make “Every Building is Energy Building”. This would shift our Pacific Island nations from being solely energy consumers to “prosumers” who both produce and consume energy.”

The commissioned solar system is now operational, with a user-friendly monitoring app accessible on both laptops and smartphones.