St Pius X leads national recycling first

[Photo: PACIFIC RECYCLING FOUNDATION]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has praised St Pius X Parish in Raiwaqa for leading the way in environmental action, following the successful launch of Phase 2 of the Circular Pacific Plastics Project within the parish community.

The launch marks a national first, with a faith-based institution formally integrating PRF’s structured plastic recovery and recycling education into its community space.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says the initiative demonstrates how faith, values and environmental responsibility can work hand in hand to drive real behavioural change.

Deo also acknowledged the Missionary Society of St Columban (Region of Oceania) and the SEMA Group for their key role in initiating and supporting the partnership.

Special recognition has been given to Noa Mervyn Tuivunilagi, Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Coordinator, for his leadership in bringing the project to life.

Deo says by opening its doors to the CPP Phase 2 programme, St Pius X Parish has set a powerful example of how churches and faith-based organisations can serve as platforms for recycling advocacy, community education and long-term environmental stewardship.

The parish community and volunteers have also been commended for their collective effort, with PRF saying their leadership sets an important precedent for other faith communities across Fiji and the Pacific.

Deo says it is honoured to work alongside partners who place dignity, values and community at the centre of circular economy action.

CPP Phase 2 is delivered in partnership with ANZPAC and SPREP under the Australian Government-funded Pacific Ocean Litter Project, alongside local community partners.

